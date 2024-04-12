Megan Kimble Explains Why Texas Is So Dumb

Quick story: Megan Kimble was writing a book about highways and their deleterious effects on American cities. Without knowing what she was looking for, she went to the Eisenhower Library and started combing through old handwritten notes of meetings with the president who launched our national highway system. You know what she stumbled across that was amazing?

You’ll have to listen to this podcast to find out. And/or read her new book, City Limits: Infrastructure, Inequality, and the Future of America’s Highways. We talked a lot about I-345 and its history, which Kimble dug up only after she learned how to use microfiche. But we also touched on Houston highways and the insanity of the Texas Transportation Commission and Kimble’s unimpressive high school basketball career. There’s something here for everyone.

Use the player below or download EarBurner with your favorite podcatcher. If you would, please rate and review the podcast. It makes Zac happy.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.