Local News

Leading Off (3/15/24)

Last night's storms skipped Dallas proper, but a tornado touched down in Collin County.
New Call for Pedestrian Mall on Akard Downtown. A pedestrian’s death at Akard and Commerce streets downtown last year has prompted a push to call for removing cars from Akard. More than 1,000 people have signed a petition. The city, of course, says it’s not that easy.

Denton, Collin Counties Hoarded All the Rain. Severe storms steered clear of Dallas proper, but a small tornado touched down in Collin County and hail pelted our northern neighbors. Little Elm and Frisco reported golf ball-sized hail. Rain is possible today and tomorrow, but the chances are lower. Highs will be in the 60s today.

Jerry Jones Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed. Alexandra Davis has alleged that Jerry Jones is her biological father and sued him for defamation, alleging that he portrayed her as an “extortionist.” A district judge ruled that the 27-year-old Davis did not prove that Jones acted with actual malice. The lawsuit has gone back and forth for months, but the dismissal does not affect a pending paternity suit.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

